Wish Wednesday: Whiskers for Wishes raises $56,400

About a dozen supporters of the Make-A-Wish Foundation came together in October to raise money for kids.

Now, they all have a brand new look. Including our own Bryan Mudd.

“It’s kind of weird. It’s been like a year, so I haven’t seen the light of day here in a while,” he said. “It’s kind of strange.”

“I haven’t shaved my goatee in over twenty years. It’s kind of different now, I got this cool mustache,” said Trey Strong, who is a land developer.

“You know, I took most of it off. I kind of left this,” said organizer Robert Wood, referring to what facial hair he had left. “Today is my birthday actually. I’m sure when I get home, I’ll have to do something different, I’m positive of that.”

Though the beards are now gone, the men participating know the meaning of all this is much deeper than how they look on the outside.

“I’ve known some kids that have been on the benefiting end of that. It’s a terrific cause. It’s a good cause for those kids and their families.” said Cory Dulin, a Principal Engineer at AMD Engineering.

These guys helping raise a total of $56,400, enough to grant about seven wishes.

“I had a target of $2,000. I think I ended up with $7,600. I was hoping to write a check to match so I could keep the beard. but no, i’ll grow back hair for that much.” said Dulin.

While many wish kids are waiting during this time for their wishes to come true, it’ll be worth the wait.

Everyone who had their beards shaved were thinking about those children.

“It’s really cool because they were trying to raise money then they got the whole mentality what kids go through. We changed the whole mentality with what some of us were thinking. At first it was a little shocking for them. throughout the whole process it was really cool.,” said Wood.

There are now plans to make this an annual tradition for the foundation.

He said he hopes to do it again

We just want to thank all of these guys for Whiskers for Wishes. They’re the real heroes. I hope they do it again next year.” said Michael Graham, who owns Tune Up — The Manly Salon.

The event rounded out the friendly competition spurred on by a group of men with big hearts.

“The need is still there, I’m telling everyone right now to keep giving,” said Mudd. “Even though the beard is gone, the need is not gone. So go on out there, and keep giving.

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

To learn more about Tune Up — The Manly Salon, click here.