Wish Wednesday: Wish kids receive Sunshine boxes to bring cheer while they wait on their wish

There are hundreds of wish kids waiting along with the rest of us for the Coronavirus pandemic to be over.

Though travel wishes are postponed right now. Make-A-Wish mom and volunteer Loan McDuffie wanted to send a little surprise to some of our kids who are patiently waiting.

So she put together and mailed more than 250 sunshine boxes. These boxes were filled with toys, candy and coloring books. Just to help brighten their day.

“I wanted to be the one to bring the good news and the fun stuff. When COVID hit and we were asked to contact all of our wish kids and tell them the world is changing,” McDuffie said. “We wanted to reach out to those kids and let them know we are here even though they can’t meet with us and see any of us.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage.