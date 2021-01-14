Wish Wednesday: Wish kids send inspiring messages to Buffalo Bills

This Bills playoff run is bringing a lot of joy to Western New Yorkers but especially to those in need of hope. Make-A-Wish Western New York has quite a few Bills fans. Several sent in videos cheering on the team, including 5-year-old Heath Pittman.

He was diagnosed with Stage 3 Rhabdomyosarcoma, last February.

“As I was trying to walk up the stairs I tripped,” he said. His mother Jillion continued, “That’s actually how we found out he had Cancer. He tripped and the bump kept growing.”

Heath has gone through several surgeries and intensive chemotherapy. Today is his last session and tomorrow he will ring the bell at Roswell.

“I’m tough like Josh Allen,” he says.

Heath and his parents are long time Bills fans. “He’s been actually going to Bills games since he was in my belly,” she said.

They say watching this season has been a welcome distraction and helped them get through a difficult time.

And Make-A-Wish Western New York plans to keep encouraging its’ Wish Kids to send in their videos, rooting on the team.

“Being able to have experiences like cheering on the Bills is really huge for the kids and can be a game changer,” said Bridget Scott of Make-A-Wish Western New York.