Wish Wednesday: With the help of super heroes, Isaiah learns he’s going to Disneyland

Wish Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isaiah, who suffers from hemophilia, was met by Captain America and Spider-Man, and they even brought him a box of cool stuff!

Beyond the toys and comic books was an even bigger surprise — Isaiah is going to Disneyland!

Watch the moment he learned what was happening in the video above!

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage.
https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar