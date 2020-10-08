Wish Wednesday: Yosi meets her new teammate at the Seminole Rodeo

SEMINOLE, Texas — While Yosi Trejo and her family were making the trip to Seminole from Denver City, her wish granters at the Seminole Rodeo Club and her trainer were busy creating the perfect setting to watch her wish come true.

“Just trying to make her a princess for a day,” said Butch Williams with the Seminole Rodeo Club. “Anything we can do to make her feel better.”

While Yosi was being named Princess of the Seminole Rodeo, her new best friend was making his entrance.

“I finally got my horse,” she said. “His name is Chewy. He is 9-years-old. He’s pretty tall, he’s really tall, he’s a good boy, he’s really sweet.”

After training with Jessica Frost, a pro rodeo competitor trainer, Yosi is getting better at the sport. She said she someday hopes to compete in Seminole.

“It’s been awesome — she’s picked it up so fast,” Frost said. “We’ve tried so many horses.”

She said they have tried many horses, and finding the right one was a huge blessing. But Frost also said she’s not done helping Yosi yet. They’re going to continue lessons until this duo becomes the best barrel racers in West Texas.

“She’s grown with it, you can tell she loves the sport and really wants to be the best she can at it,” Frost said.

She took the arena with her new horse as the princess. Yosi said she plans to train hard so that she can compete, and her wish granters said the best part of their job is seeing Yosi’s dream come true.

“That was amazing,” Wish Granter Danielle Sims said. “Her face lit up and there’s nothing like that.”

Judy Sage, another Wish Granter, said she was very happy to see Yosi got what she wished for.

“She’s wonderful and I’m so tickled she got what she needed and wanted,” she said.

For Yosi, She spends time with Chewy every single day.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “I was nervous. I was feeling everything.”

If you’d like to take riding lessons, contact Jessica on her Facebook page, and if you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at (806) 785-9474.

Thanks to a generous charitable donation by pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb, Yosi’s wish to have a Barrel Horse came true. The foundation is so grateful to have such wonderful supporters like, like Bristol Myers Squibb, which has donated more than $3.5 million to Make-A-Wish America since 2017, to help grant life-changing wishes for children bravely battling cancer – the most common illness among wish kids.

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Covenant Children’s Hospital.