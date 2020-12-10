Wish Wednesday: Young fashion designer debuts new maxi dress

Before the pandemic reached the United States, a Central Texas girl was whisked off to New York City, not just to see all the sights and sounds.

She was there to create a dress. This budding fashion designer knew exactly what she wanted her dress to look like.

Elizabeth has been through so much in her young life battling leukemia for more than two years. “As she went throughout treatment, she changed quite a bit and wanted to express herself in different ways with her fashion.” said Elizabeth’s mom.

So when Make-A-Wish approached her asking what she wanted to do, “I really liked sewing and making stuff so that was my idea.” said Elizabeth.

There was no doubt this seamstress wanted to design a dress for the masses.

“She’s always had kind of an eye for fashion and been very determined for what she wants to wear.” said Elizabeth’s mom.

So Macy’s invited Elizabeth to meet with their style experts, and she designed this beautiful floral maxi dress, complete with metallic dots. It can be worn on or off shoulder.

A few months later, she was surprised to see her original idea as an actual dress.

Not only did Elizabeth get a dress, but her mom, sister and even her American Girl Doll got one too.

20 percent of sales from Elizabeth’s dress go back to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Macy’s is also asking kids and families to write a letter to Santa this Christmas. For every letter, the department store will donate $1 each, up to $1 million in total.