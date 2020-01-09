Wish Wednesday: Young Hockey fan ready to skate with the LA Kings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A young hockey lover is finally getting his shot. A wish to attend a Los Angeles Kings hockey game was granted Sunday night for twelve-year-old Jacob Brown.

Jacob Brown started playing hockey at the age of four. He’s always been a huge fan of the Huntsville Havoc and Los Angeles Kings.

“I just love hockey so much and I love to skate on the ice and hit the puck in the net,” said Jacob Brown.

We first met Jacob Brown a few years ago when he took on an important role with the Huntsville Havoc as team captain.

He was asked to join the team after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

After a three year battle with cancer, Jacob is now in remission. He was at the Havoc game on Sunday for a moment he has been waiting for.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Jacob’s wish to fly to Los Angeles for a Kings hockey game.

“Since with Jacob it was a celebrity wish, we had to reach out to the California Make-A-Wish branch and then reach out to the Kings Association,” said Jacob’s mother Mary Brown.

After a year and a half wait, Jacob is ready to lace up his skates.

“I’m looking forward to skating with the team and meeting all the players,” said Jacob.

Jacob will be traveling to Los Angeles soon, but in the meantime is back on the ice with his own teammates here in Huntsville.