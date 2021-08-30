Whataburger now accepting donations to support West Texas food banks

LUBBOCK, Texas – Whataburger began fundraising Monday for Hunger Action Month. The fundraiser aims to support food banks across West Texas.

According to Whataburger, customers can donate starting Monday until September 20, and anyone who donated a minimum of $1 at any West Texas Whataburger will receive a thank-you coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and 32-ounce drink.

Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, San Angelo, Abilene, Sweetwater, Clyde, Brownwood, Lubbock, Snyder, Amarillo and Wichita Falls locations are eligible for doners to receive this coupon.

All money raised will go directly to the food bank in the community where the money was donated, according to Whataburger.