Racquet sports: A good way to ramp up your fitness

Lubbock, TX — If you’re looking for a really good workout to get your heart pumping and strengthen your legs, arms and your core, you can’t do much better than tennis. That’s according to a study by scientists at Harvard, who call it one of the “most perfect workouts”. They found that because tennis matches incorporate a lot of bursts of energy coupled with moments of rest, it’s considered an “HIIT”, or “high-intensity interval training.” Tennis and other racquet sports boost cardiovascular health because you engage your core, upper and lower-body muscle groups. A tennis match also burns twice the amount of energy you would during your nightly brisk quarantine stroll. A separate Australian study found that tennis also contributes to better aerobic capacity, lower resting heart rate and blood pressure, enhanced metabolic function, increased bone density and lower body fat. Need more? It also improves flexibility and quickens reflexes.