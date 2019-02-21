Black History Month

African American History Month Website

The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in paying tribute to the generations of African Americans who struggled with adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society. [AfricanAmericanHistoryMonth.gov]

Building Black History

Read about the Library of Congress's partnership with the National Museum of African American History and Culture to bring a newly-found treasure of African-American history to light. Plus: finding exploring family histories, celebrating Frederick Douglass' birthday, hearing the voices of slavery online, and more. [Building Black History PDF]

A People's Journey, A Nation's Story

Take a digital visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture. Explore collections, exhibits, stories, blogs, Many Lenses, initiatives and more. [NMAAHC.SI.EDU]