LUBBOCK, Texas — Patterson Branch Library hosted the 20th Annual African American History Month Program on Saturday.

“This year we will be honoring the lives and legacies of Bobbie Gean and Thomas James ‘T.J.’ Patterson through a memorial celebration,” a statement from the City of Lubbock said before the event.

Special guest speakers from the community were invited, including KLBK’s Matt Stell.

Others were the South Plains Young Marines, Texas Association of Black City Council Members representative, City representatives past and present, and Lubbock Independent School District School Board representatives.

Patterson was Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. He was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last issue was in May 2022.

Patterson passed away in September, 2022.