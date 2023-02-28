LUBBOCK, Texas– KLBK’s Sasha Wilson made history in 2019 when she became the first Black-Latina to serve as a news anchor in Lubbock and has been a vital member of the community her the majority of her life.

Wilson was born and raised in Lubbock, and was homeschooled for the majority of her youth. with her three siblings, Renee, Zebadiah, and Uriah. After finishing school, she attended South Plains College where she took an interest in Broadcast Journalism and later graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Mass Communications.

Wilson said journalism was her calling and loved the challenge of reflecting the spirit of the people she interviewed into her news stories.

“My job became a passion, every story [was] a challenge to accurately reflect the spirit of the beautiful people at the center of that day’s turn,” Wilson said.

As a bi-racial woman, she said she struggled with her identity and journalism helped her see people with more depth.

“Through journalism, and interacting with so many different people in such meaningful ways, I’ve become more familiar with the nuance that makes us people,” Wilson said. I see parts of myself reflected in the communities I’ve served, seen that we are rarely one identity or the other.

Wilson said her message to young people of color is to have integrity and to love yourself consistently because “you are fearfully and wonderfully made.”

“Prioritize the balance between your spiritual health, mental health and career health. Stay connected to the people who see your worth and your potential, and who help remind you who you are.”