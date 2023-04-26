Vacationers looking to rent a space through Airbnb could be subject to major fees — up to nearly half on top of the total cost in some cities, according to a recent study.

The study from Forbes Advisor shows various fees tacked on to the end of customer’s bills can add up to more than 45 percent to the total cost.

In Atlanta, where the nightly rate is $192, extra costs added an average of 48 percent. And in Phoenix, where the nightly price hit more than $200, an average of 47 percent in fees were tacked on to the bill.

Listings in Fort Myers Beach, Fla.; Davenport, Fla.; and Memphis, Tenn., round out the top five cities where the percentage of added fees is highest.

For the study, Forbes Advisor analyzed more than 32,000 listings in 102 Airbnb markets in February with an average analysis of 320 listings per market.

Then, it searched for properties available from July 14 through July 19, 2023 (five nights), to be occupied by four people.

Airbnb declined to comment on the record to The Hill.

For the best value, the study suggests customers should search for listings in the Midwest and Florida.

Customers face an average of 36 percent of the total cost in additional fees. And more than a quarter of these go toward cleaning and service fees.

The average cleaning fee across the country is $160 for a five-night stay, while five Florida cities, including Fort Myers Beach, boast the highest rates for these services.

Spaces in Cleveland had the lowest average nightly cleaning fees at $32. The highest was $313 in Telluride, Colo. The analysis found that Phoenix, Atlanta, and Orlando, Fla., had the highest average cleaning fees as a percentage of the subtotal.

But 15 percent of listings don’t charge cleaning fees, according to the study’s findings.

For the best value, the study suggests customers should search for listings in the Midwest, including Ohio and Missouri, and Florida.