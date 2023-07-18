President Biden is using clips from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) Turning Point USA speech – intended to attack the president on policy issues – to tout his legislative accomplishments in a new video.

The video, posted Tuesday, features Greene’s speech set to uplifting music as she lists Biden’s agenda and legislative achievements and compares him to Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs, that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete,” Greene said in her speech over the weekend and in the video.

“Programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions, and he still is working on it,” Greene said.

Biden’s policy positions have been largely popular throughout the country, but he has struggled to communicate his agenda and legislative achievements to voters, who often say Biden has not accomplished much. His overall approval rating also has not reflected the approval that many of his policies receive.

Many have shared Greene’s speech at the conservative conference and described it as a gift to Biden’s campaign.

Biden tweeted the video and wrote, “I approve this message.”