The House Rules Committee advanced the debt ceiling bill to the floor Tuesday night, clearing a key hurdle as the legislation faces opposition from both Democrats and Republicans.

The panel voted 7-6 to adopt the rule — which governs debate on the legislation — with Republican Reps. Chip Roy (Texas) and Ralph Norman (S.C.) joining all Democrats in opposing the rule.

Adoption of the rule allows the debt limit bill to advance to the floor for debate and a vote on Wednesday, just five days before the June 5 deadline. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. could default on its debts by that day if the borrowing limit is not raised.

