Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), who recently announced she would be leaving the Democratic Party, will be campaigning ahead of midterms with a GOP Senate candidate in New Hampshire aligned with former President Trump.

The campaign for retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, who won the GOP primary to take on Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in November, announced on Wednesday that Gabbard would be stumping for him.

“We don’t agree on every issue, but I am honored to have the support of Tulsi Gabbard who shares my view that the status quo is broken, and we need a change of direction,” Bolduc said in a statement.

“Tulsi is a fellow change agent and independent-minded outsider willing to speak truth to power. I am going to spend every day between now and election day building a wide coalition of supporters that includes Republicans, independents and even disaffected Democrats who know that Senator Hassan is a career politician and must be retired.”

Recent polling has shown Bolduc trailing Hassan by as much as double digits, though the nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates Hassan’s seat as only “lean Democrat.” Many Republicans had hoped to see state Senate President Chuck Morse (R) prevail in the September GOP primary; Morse was seen as the establishment favorite whom members of the party believed could give them a better chance of flipping the seat.

But not all politicos see the Senate race as a wash, including Gabbard, who made news on Tuesday after she said that she would leaving the Democratic Party.

“If you can no longer stomach the direction that the so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, then I invite you to join me,” she said in a video message posted to Twitter.