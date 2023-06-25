Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Sunday accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of leaking their tense argument in the House chamber to the press, calling it “unfortunate” that she did so.

“I find it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked that conversation that we had to the press. But once she leaked it out, I had to confirm that that’s, in fact, what I said,” Greene said in an interview on Fox News’s “MediaBuzz” with Howard Kurtz.

The Daily Beast first reported the argument between the two conservative lawmakers, citing two sources that saw the exchange and a third who was familiar with the matter. Greene confirmed the story later to reporters in which she called Boebert a “little bitch” after the Colorado lawmaker sought to force a vote on her impeachment resolution against President Biden.

Since the sources in The Daily Beast story are unnamed, there is no evidence that Boebert “leaked” the story. When reached for comment by the publication, neither lawmaker denied the reporting.

The Hill has reached out to Boebert’s office for comment.

Greene has long pushed to bring impeachment articles against Biden – pledging to do so even before he was sworn into office. She introduced her impeachment resolution the day after he was sworn into office.

Greene said she was frustrated with Boebert since she had asked the Colorado congresswoman to support her impeachment articles, which she introduced in May for the 118th Congress, but Boebert had taken independent action without discussing it with other GOP members.

“But here’s real issue, I’ve introduced articles of impeachment, and each time I do so, along with my other bills, I communicate with all of my Republican colleagues and ask for support by asking their co-sponsorship, because I co-sponsor many other Republicans’ bills,” Greene said.

“In order to pass things on the House floor, we have to get 218 votes, and that means that we have to work together. I’d asked her to co-sponsor my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden on the border, and she never responded and, apparently, refused to do so,” she said.

“Then, when she introduced her own and forced them to the floor with a privilege resolution – without even having the courage to talk to any other Republican in our conference before doing so except Speaker McCarthy and, apparently, a few others – yes, we had a tense conversation when she confronted me about things I had said about it,” Greene added.