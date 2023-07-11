Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) talks to reporters in Statuary Hall on his way back to his office at the Capitol on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Leaders of the New Democrat Coalition, a group representing nearly 100 center-left Democrats, are calling on Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to reject “extreme elements” of his party as the House takes up the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week — and conservatives push for amendment votes on hot-button issues.

“As the House prepares to consider the Fiscal Year 2024 NDAA, Speaker McCarthy must choose between caving to the most extreme elements of his party that seek to compromise our national defense or working with sensible lawmakers to support all of our troops,” New Democrat Coalition National Security Task Force Chair Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.), Chair Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), and Vice Chair for Policy Derek Kilmer (D-Wash.) said in a statement Tuesday.

“Each year, the NDAA passes with overwhelming bipartisan majorities, and this year should be no different. New Dems urge the Speaker to work with responsible Members of both parties and join us in supporting our brave troops and ensuring our national security,” the statement said.

House members have filed more than 1,500 amendments on the NDAA, which the House Rules Committee takes up Tuesday.

Amendments to the NDAA filed by hard-line conservatives include measures to restrict abortion access and funding, to defund diversity and inclusion training, and to prohibit any more security assistance for Ukraine.