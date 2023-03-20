Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) ruled out a run for the U.S. Senate on Monday, keeping a big name on the sidelines in the GOP’s push to oust Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) next year.

Walker told the Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel in an interview that he plans to stay put as chairman of the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), an organization aimed at promoting conservatism to students and young adults, through 2025. He added that he’s not interested in the position after spending two terms in the Madison governor’s mansion.

“Plus, I don’t see myself in the Senate,” Walker said. “After getting so much done as Governor, I would be bored as senator.”

Walker became the head of YAF in 2021, having lost his 2018 reelection campaign to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D).

The former Wisconsin governor has also ruled out a 2024 GOP presidential bid due to his commitment to YAF. However, he has left the door open to a future presidential campaign.

“I’m a quarter-century younger than Joe Biden, so I’ve got plenty of time,” Walker, 55, told The New York Times recently. “But not in ’24.”

Baldwin has yet to announce whether she will seek a third term in office.

No Republicans have announced plans to run for the seat, though a number of them are expected to give the race a look. One Wisconsin GOP operative mentioned Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), state Sen. Roger Roth (R) and a pair of businessmen — Eric Hovde and Scott Mayer — as possible candidates.