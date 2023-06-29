Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor blasted the majority’s decision Thursday to restrict the use of race in college admissions in a biting dissent, suggesting that it “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

“In so holding, the Court cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter,” Sotomayor said in the 69-page dissent, which she also read from the bench.

“The Court subverts the constitutional guarantee of equal protection by further entrenching racial inequality in education, the very foundation of our democratic government and pluralistic society,” she added.

