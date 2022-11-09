Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) was projected to win his reelection bid against Democrat Joy Hofmeister in a race that polls showed appeared to be much tighter than initially expected.

NBC News and ABC News called the race for Stitt.

Hofmeister had closed the gap with Stitt to a few points in many polls, with some showing her ahead. The Republican Governors Association launched a major ad buy as Election Day was just a few weeks away to avoid an upset.

Republicans had said they expected the race to be tight but for the incumbent to hold on and win.