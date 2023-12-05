Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) announced on Tuesday that he is ending his months-long blockade on hundreds of military promotions.

Tuberville said that he is jumping on board with an idea presented by Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) that would release all of his holds on military officers at the 3-star level and below.

A hold will remain in place for the roughly ten nominations for 4-star generals and officers.

“I am not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer. We just released them,” Tuberville told reporters after informing Senate Republicans of his decision.

At issue for Tuberville was a Pentagon policy, enacted last year, allowing service members to be reimbursed for travel to receive abortion care.

In total, his holds lasted nearly 10 months and became a thorn in the side of the Senate GOP conference, with many hesitant to choose between the military and pro-life issues.

Tuesday’s announcement was a relief for most of them.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said early on that he opposed Tuberville’s tactics but routinely came up empty in search of a resolution, told reporters that he is “pleased … that that situation seems to have been ameliorated.”

“Great relief,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said of the mood within the GOP ranks, adding that they are generally supportive of the deal struck. “I think it sounds reasonable.”

The pressure on Tuberville to alter his tactics had increased as Senate Democrats planned to hold a vote this month that would temporarily change the rules of the upper chamber in order to advance the more than 400 nominees that were being affected.

Additionally, Sullivan, Ernst and multiple other Republicans with military backgrounds had gone to the Senate floor twice in recent weeks in an attempt to pass individual promotions, effectively taking that dispute public.

The Alabama Republican’s military roadblock prompted Senate leaders to take individual action on a number of top military posts in recent months. On top of Charles C.Q. Brown’s nomination to take over as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the upper chamber also held one-off votes on the Marine Corps commandant, Army chief of staff, chief of Naval operations, Air Force chief of staff and the Marine Corps’ second-in-command.

According to Tuberville and Sullivan, only roughly 10 nominees will remain subject to his holds, all of whom are set to become 4-star generals. Tuberville cited the need to vet the top officials for keeping it in place for those individuals, who could also receive individual votes.

While many Senate Republicans were displeased with Tuberville’s tactics throughout the past 10 months, they were equally upset with the possibility of a vote to change the Senate’s rules in the coming weeks.

They were leery of creating a precedent for the chamber, and did not want to alter the ability of a single senator to place a hold on a nominee in the future. Senators have routinely noted that placing a hold is one of the few meaningful powers they have and they did not want to see that ability curtailed moving forward.

“There’s no reason. We’re not the House,” Tuberville said. “We keep the rules the way they are.”

However, Tuberville expressed no regrets about how he handled matters throughout the blockade, though conceded that he didn’t get the “win that we wanted.”

“We’ve still got the bad [abortion] policy. We tried to stand up for the taxpayers,” he said.