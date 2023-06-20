Progressive presidential insurgent Marianne Williamson says her team is “moving forward” after the second major staffing reshuffle in several weeks.

Williamson, a prominent author challenging President Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination, confirmed exclusively to The Hill that Roza Calderon, her latest campaign manager, is no longer with the operation.

“Campaign manager Roza Calderon has left the campaign after a mutually agreed separation,” said Williamson on Monday evening, noting that “Calderon made a number of important contributions during her time with the campaign.”

“We’re moving forward as a stronger team, equipped with a talented campaign staff with years of political experience, as well as a growing pool of passionate volunteers,” Williamson said.

Politico first reported the news of Calderon’s exit, citing two anonymous sources.

Williamson’s political team has experienced multiple personnel changes in recent weeks. Two former senior officials — the previous campaign manager, as well as a deputy campaign manager — also confirmed that they had parted ways with the candidate. While staff shake-ups can be routine in presidential cycles, the frequency and high-level of the departures is notable.

Many Democrats have criticized Williamson’s quest for the nomination, saying she lacks the direction and operational bandwidth to mount a strong challenge to the incumbent president. As a staunch liberal and supporter of left-wing ideology, she irks the establishment class, drawing frustration from mainstream Democrats who want Biden to become the nominee easily.

She has used that angst to fuel her campaign, but has yet to catch enough mainstream traction to register meaningfully in polls. Responding to the news of the latest exits, she said that she intends to continue challenging the conventional party thinking and highlighting the areas where she disagrees with Biden.

“We’re focused on the issues and anything else is a distraction from what’s most important in this election,” she said.