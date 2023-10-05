LUBBOCK, Texas — The Caprock Foundation is set to host Gala Latina 2023 – Havana Nights on November 11 from 5:00 p.m. to midnight. The event will be held at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center.

A press release said Gala Latina is an event that focuses on supporting local nonprofit organizations through its proceeds. Proceeds from this year’s event will be awarded to CASA of the South Plains.

This year’s event will focus on Cuba and have a live salsa band, a demonstration of Rueda de Casino and live salsa dancing. The event will also have ethnic-inspired food and an open bar.

If you would like to register for the event, click here.