LUBBOCK, Texas — Since Senate Bill 17 which prohibits diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Texas public colleges and universities starting in 2024 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June. Texas Tech University’s Hispanic Student Society President Kiana Diaz said they are already feeling the effects of the bill.

Diaz told EverythingLubbock.com funding they received from the DEI office to host events are no longer available to them due to the passing of Senate Bill 17.

Diaz said during tabling events at Texas Tech students have expressed concern how the bill will change their college experience.

“We’ve gotten a lot of questions coming from students as to how their school year is going to be like. All these people expecting to come to one university, and then a bill getting passed and them not knowing what their school year is going to look like now,” Diaz said.

Due to the uncertainty of the DEI ban, Diaz said the Hispanic Student Society is asking different colleges around Texas Tech for donations or sponsorships to the funding of the organization and its scholarships.

Diaz also said this year more than ever the organization is now looking towards the local community for support in funding for scholarships and events.

“Now more than ever, it’s really important to make those community ties not just within the communities at Tech, but bridging that with the local community as well,” Diaz said. “Now more than ever not just the Hispanic community, but all different minorities around campus, or even all different types of identities are going to have to look for those outside connections as well as help in any possible way.”

EverythingLubbock.com previously spoke with Lubbock representative Carl Tepper, a sponsor of SB 17, and said DEI policies were being “weaponized against American values.” He also said DEI policies were examples of “self-segregation” and “reverse racism.”