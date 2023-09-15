LUBBOCK, Texas — National Hispanic Heritage Month used to be only a week.

Miguel Levario, an associate professor of history at Texas Tech University said that in 1968, the observance for Hispanic Heritage Week was started under President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The week was legally expanded to a month in 1988 from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 under President Ronald Reagan, with the law officially enacted on August 17, 1988, according to Levario. The following year, President George W. Bush publicly declared the period as National Hispanic Heritage Month.

According to Levario, September 15 marks the day when five countries in Central America declared independence from Spain in 1821. Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras joined together against Spanish forces to gain independence.

Levario said Mexico’s call for independence took place at midnight on September 16, countering the widespread misconception that Cinco De Mayo is the date for celebrating Mexican independence.

The cultures and traditions of those who trace their roots back to Spain, Mexico and Spanish-speaking countries of Central America, South America and the Carribean are celebrated during the month, according to an article by councilwoman Christy Martinez-Garcia District 1 on Latino Lubbock.

Martinez-Garcia is an active member of Lubbock’s Hispanic community and highlighted the importance of diversity and unity within the community. She said that diversity encompasses the representation of not only one group, but many “so that we don’t divide, but rather coexist and coincide.”

“You gotta put the unity in community,” Martinez-Garcia said.

According to Martinez-Garcia, Latinos are one of the fastest-growing racial and ethnic groups in the United States. She cited an estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau that indicated Hispanics make up a significant portion of Texas’ population, surpassing the number of White residents.

In the article, she begs the question, “With this type of growth, why have we [Hispanics] become so invisible?”

National Hispanic Heritage Month has evolved over the years to celebrate the diverse Hispanic cultures that have enriched American society. As the Hispanic community continues to grow, there is a call for unity and recognition to ensure that their contributions are not overlooked.

To see all Hispanic Heritage Month events occurring in Lubbock, click here.