LUBBOCK, Texas — As National Hispanic Heritage Month shines a spotlight on the rich contributions of Hispanic-owned businesses, the Lubbock community has spoken out loud and proud with over 1,000 responses on social media post by EverythingLubbock.com.

From taquerias to boutiques, we’ve rounded up some of the top Hispanic-owned businesses in the Lubbock area, as shared by viewers:

Mano Negra Brewing Co. – Lubbock’s first Latin-owned nano brewery, according to its website, is located inside of Cactus Alley at 2610 Salem Avenue.

Joel’s Mexican Restaurant – A family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant that has served Lubbock for 20 years located at 3116 Amherst Street.

Jeno’s Gym – Gym and physical fitness center located at 4501 34th Street.

Lemon Love LBK – Lemonade truck established in 2022 that sells fresh-pressed lemonade and plant-based energy drinks with over 30 flavors to choose from.

Papi’s Piñatas & Parties – For custom piñatas, party decorations and treats call Irmalinda at (806) 784-7186.

Mariachi Azteca – Mariachi group that performs music genres including traditional mariachi, tejano and country. To book, call the booking manager Alex Garcia at (806) 773-3060.

Taqueria y Panaderia Guadalajara – Mexican Restaurant located at 1925 19th Street.

HideAway Event Center – Event venue located at 210 East County Road 7200. To schedule an event, call (806) 300-4400.

Mrs. T’s Cakery LLC – Bakery that makes custom cakes. For more information, contact Rebecca Tijerina Ortiz at (806) 317-2385.

Jimenez Tortilleria y Taqueria – Specializes in tortillas and Pan Dulce (Sweet Bread) made in house. Located at 4606 34th Street.

Roll’n Bros – Food truck run by two locally born and raised friends that can be contacted at (806) 451-6474.

Sideways Collision Center – Family, Hispanic and Locally-owned automotive body shop located at 2102 Clovis Road.

Kiko’s Tile and Coping – Construction company; for more information call (806) 224-6073.

P. Chilton Events – Event planner; for more information call (806) 543-2452.

The Weird Space – A new “immersive art gallery” set to open soon in Downtown Lubbock.

El Ranchito Burrito – Since 2003, the restaurant has been serving up burritos on the South Plains. Located at 4529 34th Street.

A&J Towing and Transporting – Local towing company serving surrounding cities; located at 2328 Buddy Holly Avenue.

Texas LYF3 – Texas-inspired clothing line made in Lubbock. Visit texaslyf3.com for more info.

Stay informed on Hispanic Heritage Month stories here.