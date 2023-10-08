LUBBOCK, Texas — September 15 through October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month.

In celebration of the month, EverythingLubbock.com compiled a list of scholarships available to Hispanic students in Lubbock seeking higher education.

See the full list of scholarships and grants available below.

2024 HSF Scholar Program

Every year, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund selects 10,000 students as HSF Scholars from a broad pool of applicants.

Award: $500-$5000

Opens: 2024

For the full list of requirements, click here.

NBC Universal Media Scholarship

The scholarship is intended to assist outstanding undergraduate Latino students attending a university with an interest in the media and entertainment industry.

Award: $5000

Opens: TBA in 2024

For the full list of requirements, click here.

The Dream.US National Scholarship

The scholarship is intended to assist DACA or Temporary Protected Status students who plan to enroll full-time in an associate or bachelor’s degree program.

Award: Varies

Open as of November 1, 2023

For the full list of requirements, click here.

Dr. Juan Andrade Jr. Scholarship for Young Hispanic Leaders

The scholarship is intended to assist Hispanic students who demonstrate a verifiable need for financial support.

Award: $1,000 scholarship for those attending a 4-year institution or $500 for those attending a 2-year institution.

Deadline: November 30, 2023

For the full list of requirements, click here.

McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship

The scholarship is intended for students with at least one parent of Hispanic heritage.

Award: $100,000

Opens: TBA

For the full list of requirements, click here.

Haz La U Scholarship

The scholarship is intended for high school seniors of Hispanic heritage.

Award: Varies

Deadline: November 13, 2023

For a full list of requirements, click here.

If you have a scholarship, that you want to be added to this list email EverythingLubbock.com at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com