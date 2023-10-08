LUBBOCK, Texas — September 15 through October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month.

In celebration of the month, EverythingLubbock.com compiled a list of scholarships available to Hispanic students in Lubbock seeking higher education.

See the full list of scholarships and grants available below.

2024 HSF Scholar Program

  • Every year, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund selects 10,000 students as HSF Scholars from a broad pool of applicants.
  • Award: $500-$5000
  • Opens: 2024
  • For the full list of requirements, click here.

NBC Universal Media Scholarship

  • The scholarship is intended to assist outstanding undergraduate Latino students attending a university with an interest in the media and entertainment industry.
  • Award: $5000
  • Opens: TBA in 2024
  • For the full list of requirements, click here.

The Dream.US National Scholarship

  • The scholarship is intended to assist DACA or Temporary Protected Status students who plan to enroll full-time in an associate or bachelor’s degree program.
  • Award: Varies
  • Open as of November 1, 2023
  • For the full list of requirements, click here.

Dr. Juan Andrade Jr. Scholarship for Young Hispanic Leaders

  • The scholarship is intended to assist Hispanic students who demonstrate a verifiable need for financial support.
  • Award: $1,000 scholarship for those attending a 4-year institution or $500 for those attending a 2-year institution.
  • Deadline: November 30, 2023
  • For the full list of requirements, click here.

McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship

  • The scholarship is intended for students with at least one parent of Hispanic heritage.
  • Award: $100,000
  • Opens: TBA
  • For the full list of requirements, click here.

Haz La U Scholarship

  • The scholarship is intended for high school seniors of Hispanic heritage.
  • Award: Varies
  • Deadline: November 13, 2023
  • For a full list of requirements, click here.

If you have a scholarship, that you want to be added to this list email EverythingLubbock.com at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com