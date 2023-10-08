LUBBOCK, Texas — September 15 through October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month.
In celebration of the month, EverythingLubbock.com compiled a list of scholarships available to Hispanic students in Lubbock seeking higher education.
See the full list of scholarships and grants available below.
2024 HSF Scholar Program
- Every year, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund selects 10,000 students as HSF Scholars from a broad pool of applicants.
- Award: $500-$5000
- Opens: 2024
- For the full list of requirements, click here.
NBC Universal Media Scholarship
- The scholarship is intended to assist outstanding undergraduate Latino students attending a university with an interest in the media and entertainment industry.
- Award: $5000
- Opens: TBA in 2024
- For the full list of requirements, click here.
The Dream.US National Scholarship
- The scholarship is intended to assist DACA or Temporary Protected Status students who plan to enroll full-time in an associate or bachelor’s degree program.
- Award: Varies
- Open as of November 1, 2023
- For the full list of requirements, click here.
Dr. Juan Andrade Jr. Scholarship for Young Hispanic Leaders
- The scholarship is intended to assist Hispanic students who demonstrate a verifiable need for financial support.
- Award: $1,000 scholarship for those attending a 4-year institution or $500 for those attending a 2-year institution.
- Deadline: November 30, 2023
- For the full list of requirements, click here.
McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship
- The scholarship is intended for students with at least one parent of Hispanic heritage.
- Award: $100,000
- Opens: TBA
- For the full list of requirements, click here.
Haz La U Scholarship
- The scholarship is intended for high school seniors of Hispanic heritage.
- Award: Varies
- Deadline: November 13, 2023
- For a full list of requirements, click here.
If you have a scholarship, that you want to be added to this list email EverythingLubbock.com at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com