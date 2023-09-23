LUBBOCK, Texas — Band Mariachi Mi Tierra has been in Lubbock since 1998 and the band said the industry of mariachi music is growing in Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke to Mi Tierra’s Director Gabriel Guillen on the growth of mariachi performances in Lubbock.

“In Lubbock it seems like its growing. Now there’s more than several [mariachi bands] in this town. And I’m sure they all stay pretty busy weekly.” Guillen said.

Guillen said the performance of mariachi music is something that brings people together.

Guillen said one of his favorite things about being in the mariachi band is the liveliness of the music.

“Depending on if you’re in a restaurant or if you have a different crowd, you wouldn’t think people want to get up and dance but they do at times,” Guillen said, “There’s times when it bring sadness it just depends on who asked for what song and for the reasons sometimes.”

Guillen said the best place you can see the band perform is every Friday at Taqueria Autlan. However, the band does not perform on the third Friday of the month.

Guillen said you can also book the mariachi band for events on Facebook. If you would like to book the band for an upcoming event, click here.