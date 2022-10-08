(Flyer provided in a press release from Los Hermanos Familia)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia will host their annual Hispanic Heritage Month Free Outdoor Concert on Saturday, October 8.

According to a press release from Los Hermanos Familia, the concert will take place a LHUCA Plaza from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. The address is 511 Avenue K.

Those attending are encouraged to bring your chairs, showcase your country of origin in costume, t-shirt, or bring your flag. (It’s also a good idea to dress warmly.)

Food trucks and vendors will be available.

The press release said Los Hermanos Familia is committed to “Strengthening Families, Building Community.”

Here is a list of the performances provided to EverythingLubbock.com:

Mariachi Mackenzie Middle School (4:00 p.m.)

Coronado High School Mariachi (4:30 p.m.)

Sigma Delta Pi Poetry Readings in English & Spanish (5:00 p.m.)

Cristo ys Sus Instrumentos (5:30 p.m.)

Las Banderas – Presentation of Hispanic Heritage Month Flags (6 p.m.)

Lubbock High School Ballet Folklorico (6:30 p.m.)

Salsa Dance Lesson by Aeriel’s Choreography – (7 p.m.)

DOUBLE JAY – Reggaeton artist (7:20 p.m.)

Coyote Rio Band – Contemporary, Latin music, and rock band (8 p.m.)

For more info, please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Los Hermanos Familia informed us the concert will go on as schedule despite the cool and damp weather.