LUBBOCK, Texas– The Office of Provost International Affairs and the Museum of Texas Tech University are to host an artist’s conversation called “Interpreting Borderland Identity: Icons and Symbols in Art.”

The conversation is set to feature Diana Molina, César Martinez and Tina Fuentes and is set to happen at the International Cultural Center Auditorium on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

According to a press release from TTU, the conversation will offer a “unique perspective” on contemporary social, cultural and environmental issues.

The event is open and free to the public, according to the press release.

Read the press from TTU below for more information about the artists featured.

Diana Molina, an artist, curator, and the author of “Icons and Symbols of the Borderland,”

stands as a passionate advocate for the arts. With unwavering dedication, Diana works tirelessly

to bridge the gap between the art world and the public, championing accessibility and inclusivity. Her commitment extends to educational initiatives, where she shares her vast knowledge, inspiring the next generation of artists, scientists, and art enthusiasts.

César Martinez’s remarkable journey as an artist has led to a pinnacle achievement – the

acquisition of his artworks by the prestigious Museum of Modern Art in New York City. His

pieces, now integral to the museum’s esteemed collection, serve as a testament to their enduring cultural and artistic value. This recognition firmly establishes César’s place in the annals of art history, breathing life into iconic symbols through his work, weaving a rich tapestry of identity, heritage, and tradition.

Tina Fuentes, an artist and a catalyst for artistic evolution, redefines the boundaries of creative

expression. Her paintings, teachings, and interdisciplinary experiments resonate as a testament to the boundless possibilities of creativity. With every brushstroke and collaborative endeavor, Tina leaves an indelible mark on the art world, challenging us to reimagine the very essence of art and inspiring us all to embrace the limitless potential of creativity.