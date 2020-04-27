Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Mystery Wire
Latest
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
Home burglary, shots fired, and threat made: “If you don’t open the door, I’m going to kill you.”
Top Stories
Man, age 32, killed in crash in Crosby County
“UT needs rich donors”: Emails show wealthy alumni supporting “Eyes of Texas” threatened to pull donations
Countdown to Tipoff, Texas Tech hosts Texas
Video
“Don’t cause a scene,” bank robber threatened death to teller in SW Lubbock robbery, police report said
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
Ag Journal Forecast: Week of March 1st
Video
Top Stories
March 1st, 2021 Evening Weather
Video
Top Stories
February 2021 Weather Recap
Gallery
KAMC AM Weather Webcast March 1st, 2021
Video
KAMC PM Weather Webcast February 28th, 2021
Gallery
KLBK Sunday PM Weather Update (2/28/21)
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
Contests
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Good Morning, Good Coffee
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
Black History Month
Calendar
Gaming News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lone Star NYE
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women
Search EverythingLubbock
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Covenant Health Community Spotlight
Destination Texas
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Intentional Living
Why visiting the dentist is so important even during the pandemic
Video
News Highlights
LPD arrests 20 in prostitution sting
Estacado coach says racial slur was written in snow at his house
IBC garnishes four Lubbock banks for Bart Reagor accounts
Updated information, and victim identified after deadly assault Friday morning in Lubbock
Gallery
Lubbock dentist under sealed court order to not wreck his property value while subject to criminal case
Lubbock, South Plains businesses open during COVID-19 or coronavirus
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar