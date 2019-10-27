Jack-o’-lantern or sun? NASA posts crazy photo

LUBBOCK, Texas — Halloween is quickly approaching, and NASA shared a photo that fits right in with the spooky holiday’s spirit.

Even our star celebrates the spooky season — in 2014, active regions on the Sun created this jack-o'-lantern face, as… Posted by NASA Sun Science on Sunday, October 27, 2019

The photo, which was taken on October 8, 2014 shows the sun looking like a jack-o’-lantern. NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory took the photo.

“The active regions in this image appear brighter because those are areas that emit more light and energy,” the NASA website reads. “They are markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun’s atmosphere, the corona. This image blends together two sets of extreme ultraviolet wavelengths at 171 and 193 Ångströms, typically colorized in gold and yellow, to create a particularly Halloween-like appearance.”