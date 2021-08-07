Here’s where 5 future Olympic Games will be held

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 21: A general view is seen of fireworks after Brisbane was announced as the host city of the 2032 Olympics during the announcement of the host city for the 2032 Olympic Games, watched via live feed in Tokyo, at the Brisbane Olympic Live Site on July 21, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – The final podiums are being filled in Tokyo after two packed weeks of Olympic drama. If the medal chase has inspired you to train for Team USA, you had better get to work. Our next Olympic Games are less than six months away.

The International Olympic Committee has already identified host cities for a handful of the upcoming games, so if you have your sites set on future games — or are just eager to take in the scenery on TV — here’s where we can expect to see the Olympic flame reside in the years ahead.

Beijing, China 2022

Colourful lights with the Olympic rings and words reading “Beijing candidate city” and year ”2022” are seen at a lantern fair in Beijing on February 11, 2017. Handmade lantern is a popular craftwork to celebrate the Chinese lunar new year. / AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – JULY 15: A general view athletes’ village room for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Chongli on July 15, 2021 in Zhangjiakou, China. The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4th to February 20th. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – JULY 15: A Chinese worker assemble ski boots at the Zhangjiakou Ice and Snow Sports Equipment Park on July 15, 2021 in Zhangjiakou, China. The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4th to February 20th. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

ZHANGJIAKOU, CHINA – JULY 15: Chinese workers assemble ski boots at the Zhangjiakou Ice and Snow Sports Equipment Park on July 15, 2021 in Zhangjiakou, China. The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held from February 4th to February 20th. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Olympic Games and will play host again in 2022. Beijing has state-of-the-art venues from the 2008 Olympic Games and even an adorable mascot — Bing Dwen Dwen is a large-eyed panda bear that wears a shell made out of ice who “embodies the strength and willpower of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit,” according to the IOC’s website.

But not everything about Beijing hosting the Olympics is as cute and cuddly as their mascot.

According to an Associated Press article, China is one the world’s radar for human rights abuses, including accusations against the country concerning genocide against over 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Olympic athletes concerned with the social issues are speaking out.

There is also some fear that reporters who delve deeper than sports and cover life in China could face threats and harassment.

The games will run from February 4, 2022, through February 20, 2022.

Paris, France 2024

Images with a slogan reading “Paris is getting ready for 2024”, refering to the 2024 Olympic Games that Paris was awarded, are projected on the Arc de Triomphe monument during a laser and 3D video mapping show as part of the New Year celebrations in Paris on December 31, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GUILLAUME SOUVANT (Photo credit should read GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images)

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu (2ndL), President of French Ile-de-France region Valerie Pecresse (2R) and President of the Paris Organising Committee of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tony Estanguet (back L) ride a dinghy during the inauguration of the new Olympic Water Sports venue which will host the canoeing and rowing Olympic and Paralympic events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at Vaires-sur-Marne outside of the French capital Paris on June 22, 2019, as part of Olympic Day events. – The site’s multi-functionality allows for all the canoe slalom, canoe sprint, rowing, paracanoe and Paralympic rowing events at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held at a single venue. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo credit should read GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

This picture taken on October 21, 2019 shows a logo during a logo presentation ceremony for Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The City of Light has hosted the Olympic Games in 1900 and 1924. The 2024 Summer Olympics will make the city a three-time host of the games.

Paris aims to host a sustainable Olympics, one that aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement. According to the IOC’s website, that commitment includes 100% of spectators traveling to Olympic venues on foot, bike, or public transport.

Competitive breakdancers will get their chance to shine in Paris, too. The activity will make its debut as an official Olympic sport in the 2024 Summer Games.

The games will take place from July 26, 2024, through Aug. 11, 2024.

Milano Cortina d’Ampezzo 2026

Members of the delegation of Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo 2026 Winter Olympics candidate city react after the city was elected to host the 2026 Olympic Winter Games during the 134th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Lausanne on June 24, 2019. (Photo by XU Jinquan / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read XU JINQUAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the delegation of Milan/Cortina d’Ampezzo 2026 Winter Olympics candidate city react after the city was elected to host the 2026 Olympic Winter Games during the 134th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Lausanne on June 24, 2019. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in this mountainous area of Northern Italy.

Ski mountaineering will debut as an official Olympic sport at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The program will include five new medal events, including two men’s events, two women’s events, and one mixed gender relay event.

After a worldwide public vote for the official emblem of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games of Milano Cortina 2026, “Futura” was chosen. The emblem represents sustainability and legacy — core values of the 2026 Winter Games. It has also adopted the colors of the natural light phenomenon that occurs over the Dolomite mountains in the Northern Italian Alps.

The games will begin on Feb. 6, 2026, and run through Feb. 22, 2026.

Los Angeles 2028

VENICE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 02: A mural in Venice Beach with an LA28 logo designed by Multimedia artist Alex Israel on September 2, 2020. His ‘A’ design for LA28 represents a surfboard fin. The LA28 logo is for the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad hosted by Los Angeles in 2028. The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 21, 2028 to August 6, 2028. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: The LA28 Olympic mural by Artist Steven Harrington is displayed on the corner of Stanley street and Sunset Boulevard on September 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The mural is one of three LA28 logo murals revealed throughout Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming Games of the XXXIV Olympiad. The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 21, 2028 to August 6, 2028. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 01: A mural reveals the new LA28 logo, with the “A” designed by Orlando Pride player Alex Morgan, at the Delano Recreation Center on September 01, 2020 in Van Nuys, California. The LA28 logo is for the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad hosted by Los Angeles in 2028. The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 21, 2028 to August 6, 2028. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The City of Angels is no rookie when it comes to hosting the Olympic Games, having hosted both the 1932 and 1984 games. The city will join London and Paris in hosting the Summer Games for the third time.

The Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games LA 2028 is investing $9.6 million to promote youth sports in Los Angeles following the pandemic, with an emphasis in low-income areas.

“There’s never been a more important time to get kids back to sports,” said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer and five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans. “After an incredibly trying 15 months, it’s time to get out there and play. Fitness and competition give kids opportunities to connect with friends and improve their physical and mental health. We couldn’t be more excited to get kids back on the field and in the gym experiencing the joy of sport.”

The Olympic Village will be housed within the University of California Los Angeles. The games will run from July 21, 2028, through Aug. 6, 2028.

Brisbane, Australia 2032

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 21: President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach announces Brisbane as the 2032 Summer Olympics host city during the 138th IOC Session at Hotel Okura on July 21, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 21: A general view is seen of fireworks after Brisbane was announced as the host city of the 2032 Olympics during the announcement of the host city for the 2032 Olympic Games, watched via live feed in Tokyo, at the Brisbane Olympic Live Site on July 21, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JULY 21: A general view is seen as “BNE 2032” is displayed on a building during the announcement of the host city for the 2032 Olympic Games, watched via live feed in Tokyo, at the Brisbane Olympic Live Site on July 21, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Australians are clearly fans of the Olympic Games, being one of only two countries in the world that has sent athletes to every Olympic Games in modern history, and having hosted the Olympic Games in Melbourne in 1956 and in Sydney in 2000.

Leading up to the Olympic Games, the country will host other major international sporting events such as the FIBA Women’s World Cup in basketball and the UCI Road World Championships in cycling in 2022.

The Brisbane games will run from July 23, 2032, through Aug. 8, 2032.

Information in this article was found on Olympics.com, the official site of the International Olympic Committee. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.