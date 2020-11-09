Journey to Tokyo: Lexi McCleod

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – March 11th is the date when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

That was four days after the CSUN beach volleyball team finished off the Big West/WCC Challenge with a record of 2-1.

Lexi McLeod’s record was even better: 3-0 that weekend.

5-0 for the season.

22 wins in two seasons.

At the end of May, she was one of 29 women named to the 2020 U.S. Beach Collegiate National Team.

“It feels rewarding to be able to kind of say that I accomplished this,” says McLeod.

The only downside for McLeod is that training with the national team is currently on hold due to COVID-19.

“I’ve dreamed about being on the USA team since I was 13 years old?” she said. “I think every girl starts off dreaming of making that team.”

And, eventually, making it to the Olympics.

In 2014, Lexi McLeod went to the junior Olympics in beach volleyball; she won a silver medal.

“I’m just in awe of her dedication, because I’m not sure what I did to instill that in her,” says Rick McLeod, Lexi’s father and a former NFL player.