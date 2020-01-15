Quest for Gold: Olympic cyclist Christian Vande Velde becomes Peloton trainer

Overall winner Christian Vande Velde riding for Garmin-Sharp leaves the start house on the way to a second place finish in the individual time trial during stage seven of the USA Pro Challenge on August 26, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — In our first Quest for Gold of 2020, we begin the march to the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Japan has announced what athletes will be sleeping on this summer.

A couple former U.S. Olympic medalists are campaigning for presidential contenders in 2020.

The U.S. Women’s Soccer roster is getting sorted out for 2020.

And we talk with two-time U.S. Olympian and Tour De France cyclist Christian Vande Velde. He retired in 2013, but still remains active in the sport — whether broadcasting for NBC Sports, or pushing people on Peloton bikes. We talk with him about his appearances in the 2000 and 2008 Olympics, the doping scandal that dogged the sport a decade ago, and turning a love for biking in suburban Chicago into an international racing career.

