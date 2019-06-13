Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock
Lubbock
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National
Washington-DC
Ag Journal
Trends and Friends
Latest
Top Stories
Johnson takes 10 years for tampering related to the murder of Gabriel Lee Salazar
Top Stories
Arrest warrant reveals why Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department accused man of trying to kidnap young girl
Lubbock Co. man arrested, accused of attempting to abduct 9-year-old girl
Lubbock Police say two overnight shootings not ‘random’
Man arrested in Lubbock for New York murder
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 18th, 2019
Top Stories
KLBK AM Weather July 18, 2019
Top Stories
July 17th, 2019 Evening Weather
KAMC HD Weather Webcast July 17th, 2019
KLBK AM Weather July 17, 2019
July 16th, 2019 Evening Weather
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Silver Star Nation
Texas Rangers
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Good Morning Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Weekly Features
Healthcast
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Technology Tuesday
Terri Tells You
Thousand Thanks
Wish Wednesday
Find It Fast
4th on Broadway
Alexa
Calendar
No Text West Texas
Summer of Sharing
Thousand Thanks
TV Schedule
West Texas Jobs
More Find It Fast
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Joyland Family Fun Package Giveaway
{SS-APP}
News Highlights
Lubbock man arrested after LPD report says he chased people at grocery store with knife
Justus Parker addresses NCAA suspension
Man arrested in Lubbock for New York murder
LPD investigates shooting in East Lubbock
Rodriquez confesses to murder of Zoe Campos in hand-written letter to news media
Viewers across the country deprived of local news and other programming following AT&T/DirecTV’S removal of Nexstar stations
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
Auto Racing Challenge
KLBK’s A Spot Of Tea Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar