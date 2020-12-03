Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup butter, room temperature
  • 3/4 cup coconut palm sugar or brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 1/2 cups almond flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
  2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until well combined. Add egg and vanilla; continue beating.
  3. In a separate bowl, combine almond flour, baking soda and salt. Stir mixture into butter/sugar mixture. Add chocolate chips and mix until combined.
  4. Place small spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment. Press dough slightly if crispy cookies are desired.
  5. Bake for 9-12 minutes or until lightly browned.
  6. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before serving.

