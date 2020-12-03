Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients
- 1/2 cup butter, room temperature
- 3/4 cup coconut palm sugar or brown sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 1/2 cups almond flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
- In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until well combined. Add egg and vanilla; continue beating.
- In a separate bowl, combine almond flour, baking soda and salt. Stir mixture into butter/sugar mixture. Add chocolate chips and mix until combined.
- Place small spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment. Press dough slightly if crispy cookies are desired.
- Bake for 9-12 minutes or until lightly browned.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool before serving.