Berry, Spinach & Oat Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups frozen mixed berries
- 1 cup fresh spinach leaves or 1/2 cup frozen riced cauliflower
- 2 scoops plain collagen protein powder
- 1 cup blueberry kefir
- 1/4 cup old fashioned oats
- 1 tablespoon raw honey (optional
Toppings (optional)
- Chopped pecans
- Chia seeds
- Unsweetened coconut
- Cacao nibs
Instructions
- Add frozen berries, fresh spinach, collagen powder, blueberry kefir, oats and honey to a large blender, pulse until well blended.
- Divide into small bowls and top as desired.
- Serve immediately, and enjoy.