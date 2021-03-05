Berry, Spinach & Oat Smoothie Bowl

Kiss The Cook

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups frozen mixed berries
  • 1 cup fresh spinach leaves or 1/2 cup frozen riced cauliflower
  • 2 scoops plain collagen protein powder
  • 1 cup blueberry kefir
  • 1/4 cup old fashioned oats
  • 1 tablespoon raw honey (optional

Toppings (optional)

  • Chopped pecans
  • Chia seeds
  • Unsweetened coconut
  • Cacao nibs

Instructions

  1. Add frozen berries, fresh spinach, collagen powder, blueberry kefir, oats and honey to a large blender, pulse until well blended.
  2. Divide into small bowls and top as desired.
  3. Serve immediately, and enjoy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar