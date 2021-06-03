Blueberry, Peach Cheese Toast

Ingredients
- 1 loaf Harvest Grain Bread, sliced
- 4 ounces honey goat cheese or cream cheese
- 2 peaches, diced
- 1 cup blueberries, washed and drained
- Optional toppings: honey, sliced almonds, cinnamon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Place slices of break on cookie sheet; place in oven for 3-4 minutes or until lightly toasted.
- Spread goat cheese onto slices of bread; top each slice with some diced peaches and blueberries.
- Add optional toppings: drizzle honey, sprinkle almonds or cinnamon as desired.
- Place back in oven for additional 4-5 minutes or until warmed./ Serve, or can also eat cold.