Blueberry, Peach Cheese Toast

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf Harvest Grain Bread, sliced
  • 4 ounces honey goat cheese or cream cheese
  • 2 peaches, diced
  • 1 cup blueberries, washed and drained
  • Optional toppings: honey, sliced almonds, cinnamon

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  2. Place slices of break on cookie sheet; place in oven for 3-4 minutes or until lightly toasted.
  3. Spread goat cheese onto slices of bread; top each slice with some diced peaches and blueberries.
  4. Add optional toppings: drizzle honey, sprinkle almonds or cinnamon as desired.
  5. Place back in oven for additional 4-5 minutes or until warmed./ Serve, or can also eat cold.

