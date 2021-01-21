Broccoli Citrus Salad

Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh broccoli florets
- 1/4 cup chopped red onion
- 1/4 cup chopped bacon
- 2 4-ounce containers mandarin oranges in juice or 1 cup fresh orange segments
- 1/4 cup chopped pecan or cashews
Dressing
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon juice from mandarin orange can or fresh squeezed orange juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
Instructions
- Ina a large bowl, add the broccoli florets, chopped onions, oranges, chopped bacon and pecans. Set aside.
- In a small bowl, add mayonnaise, orange juice, vinegar and honey. Whisk together
- In the large bowl with the broccoli mixture, add the dressing. Gently mix to coat the ingredients with the dressing.
- Serve chilled or at room temperature.