Broccoli Citrus Salad

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh broccoli florets
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped bacon
  • 2 4-ounce containers mandarin oranges in juice or 1 cup fresh orange segments
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecan or cashews

Dressing

  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon juice from mandarin orange can or fresh squeezed orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar

Instructions

  1. Ina a large bowl, add the broccoli florets, chopped onions, oranges, chopped bacon and pecans. Set aside.
  2. In a small bowl, add mayonnaise, orange juice, vinegar and honey. Whisk together
  3. In the large bowl with the broccoli mixture, add the dressing. Gently mix to coat the ingredients with the dressing.
  4. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

