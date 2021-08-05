Cheesy Zucchini Fritters

Ingredients

  • 1 cup zucchini, gated and moisture removed
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup flour or Panko bread crumbs
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup roasted, peeled and chopped green chilis
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Avocado oil spray
  • Optional toppings: marinara, salsa or chopped tomatoes.

Instructions

  1. To remove the moisture in the grated zucchini: sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt, place in a colander and press a paper towel on top. Let sit for about 30 minutes.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the zucchini, eggs, flour, cheeses, green chilis, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.
  3. Heat a large skillet to medium high heat and spray with avocado oil. Drop zucchini batter (about 1/4 cup into the skillet. Let it coop about 2-3 minutes until it turns golden brown, then flip.
  4. Serve with optional toppings.

