Cheesy Zucchini Fritters

Ingredients
- 1 cup zucchini, gated and moisture removed
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup flour or Panko bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup roasted, peeled and chopped green chilis
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Avocado oil spray
- Optional toppings: marinara, salsa or chopped tomatoes.
Instructions
- To remove the moisture in the grated zucchini: sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt, place in a colander and press a paper towel on top. Let sit for about 30 minutes.
- In a small bowl, combine the zucchini, eggs, flour, cheeses, green chilis, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper.
- Heat a large skillet to medium high heat and spray with avocado oil. Drop zucchini batter (about 1/4 cup into the skillet. Let it coop about 2-3 minutes until it turns golden brown, then flip.
- Serve with optional toppings.