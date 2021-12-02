Chicken Fajita Soup

Ingredients

  • 2 tsp. olive oil
  • 1 lb. fajita seasoned chicken (from meat market)
  • ¾ lb. fajita vegetable mix (from meat market)
  • 1 (14.5 oz.) can fire-roasted tomatoes
  • 1 (15 oz.) can low-sodium black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (32 oz.) box chicken bone broth
  • Optional toppings: salsa, sour cream, or crushed blue corn tortilla chips

Instructions

  1. In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat; carefully add chicken.  Cook 9-10 minutes or until chicken is done.
  2. Add fajita vegetable mix to chicken and cook for 2-3 minutes or until onion becomes translucent; stir in tomatoes, beans and bone broth.  Bring to a simmer and cook for 8-10 minutes or until heated through.
  3. Serve in soup bowl and top with desired toppings.

