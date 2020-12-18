Christmas Salad

Ingredients
- 1 5-ounce container O Organics Baby Green, chopped
- 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds
- 3/4 cup red grapes, sliced
- 2 Cutie oranges, peeled, sliced in half, segments separated
- 1 small red onion, diced
- 2 tablespoons dried cranberries, optional
- 1 small apple or apple-pear, chopped
- 1/2 cup pecans, chopped
Dressing
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- Pinch of chipotle or chili powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 slice toast, cut in a star
Instructions
- In a large bowl, toss together all the fruit and vegetables.
- In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients; salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve raw and chilled. Drizzle with dressing and top with toast star.