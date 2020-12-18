Christmas Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 5-ounce container O Organics Baby Green, chopped
  • 1/3 cup pomegranate seeds
  • 3/4 cup red grapes, sliced
  • 2 Cutie oranges, peeled, sliced in half, segments separated
  • 1 small red onion, diced
  • 2 tablespoons dried cranberries, optional
  • 1 small apple or apple-pear, chopped
  • 1/2 cup pecans, chopped

Dressing

  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • Pinch of chipotle or chili powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 slice toast, cut in a star

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, toss together all the fruit and vegetables.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients; salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Serve raw and chilled. Drizzle with dressing and top with toast star.

