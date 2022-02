Perfect to serve along with your favorite salmon or chicken dish.

Ingredients

5 oz. O Organic Super Greens Blend

1 cup strawberries, chopped

2 Mandarosa oranges, peeled and chopped

¼ red onion, chopped

¼ cup Sir Kensington Citrus Dressing

Optional toppings: chopped avocados, chopped walnuts or chopped pistachios

Instructions