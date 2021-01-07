Easy Grain-Free Banana Bread

Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups Birch Benders Paleo or Keto Pancake mix
- 1/4 cup Nature’s Way Coconut Oil
- 3 bananas, very ripe
- Optional Toppings: mascarpone cheese, peanut butter, almond butter, fresh berries, chopped nuts.
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and line a loaf pan with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, mash bananas with a fork; stir in coconut oil and pancake mix until well blended.
- Pour batter into lined loaf pan.
- Bake for 45 minutes, until lightly golden and a toothpick inserted in the loaf removes cleanly.
- let rest a few minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool,. Slice and serve with toppings as desired.