Easy Grain-Free Banana Bread

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups Birch Benders Paleo or Keto Pancake mix
  • 1/4 cup Nature’s Way Coconut Oil
  • 3 bananas, very ripe
  • Optional Toppings: mascarpone cheese, peanut butter, almond butter, fresh berries, chopped nuts.

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and line a loaf pan with parchment paper.
  2. In a medium bowl, mash bananas with a fork; stir in coconut oil and pancake mix until well blended.
  3. Pour batter into lined loaf pan.
  4. Bake for 45 minutes, until lightly golden and a toothpick inserted in the loaf removes cleanly.
  5. let rest a few minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool,. Slice and serve with toppings as desired.

