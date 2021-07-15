Green Bean & Tomato Salad

Ingredients
- 1 lb. frozen cut green beans
- 1 large tomato, diced
- 1/2 onion, sliced
- 2 Tbsps. chopped fresh basil
- 4 oz. fetta cheese, crumbled
Vinegrette
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 2 Tbsps. red wine vinegar
- 1/2 tsp. dried dill, sugar, salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Carefully add the beans, bring back to a simmer for about 5 minutes, or until beans are tender.
- Drain beans and place in a bowl of ice water for 2-3 minutes.
- Drain in a colander and place into a large bowl. Top with tomatoes, onion, basil and feta cheese.
- In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, dill, sugar, salt and pepper. Pour over vegetables and stir until combined.
- Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.