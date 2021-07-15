Green Bean & Tomato Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. frozen cut green beans
  • 1 large tomato, diced
  • 1/2 onion, sliced
  • 2 Tbsps. chopped fresh basil
  • 4 oz. fetta cheese, crumbled

Vinegrette

  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 2 Tbsps. red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 tsp. dried dill, sugar, salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper

Instructions

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Carefully add the beans, bring back to a simmer for about 5 minutes, or until beans are tender.
  2. Drain beans and place in a bowl of ice water for 2-3 minutes.
  3. Drain in a colander and place into a large bowl. Top with tomatoes, onion, basil and feta cheese.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, dill, sugar, salt and pepper. Pour over vegetables and stir until combined.
  5. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

