Guacamole and Queso Baked Chicken

Ingredients

  • 4 thin sliced chicken breasts
  • Avocado Oil cooking spray
  • 2 cups O Organics Baby Spinach
  • 1 container Fresh Made Guacamole from Produce
  • ½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup (about 5 oz.) crumbled Queso Fresco, divided

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Spray a large casserole dish with cooking spray; place chicken in dish.
  3. In a food processor, combine spinach, yogurt and guacamole.  Puree until combined.  Stir in about half of cheese.
  4. Spread guacamole mixture over chicken; sprinkle with remaining cheese.  Cover dish with foil and place in oven.  Cook for 30 minutes or until chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
  5. Carefully remove from oven.  Serve immediately.  

