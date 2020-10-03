Guacamole and Queso Baked Chicken

Ingredients
- 4 thin sliced chicken breasts
- Avocado Oil cooking spray
- 2 cups O Organics Baby Spinach
- 1 container Fresh Made Guacamole from Produce
- ½ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 cup (about 5 oz.) crumbled Queso Fresco, divided
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray a large casserole dish with cooking spray; place chicken in dish.
- In a food processor, combine spinach, yogurt and guacamole. Puree until combined. Stir in about half of cheese.
- Spread guacamole mixture over chicken; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Cover dish with foil and place in oven. Cook for 30 minutes or until chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
- Carefully remove from oven. Serve immediately.