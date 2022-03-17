Ingredients
- 2 to 2 1/2 pounds russet potatoes, washed and thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 1/2 teaspoons sea salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons coarse ground black pepper
- 6 ounces sharp Irish white cheddar cheese, shredded
- 3/4 pound corned beef, chopped
- 1 cup Garden Fresh Litehouse Ranch
- 1 cup fresh sauerkraut
- 1/3 cup chopped green onions
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 450 F degrees. Line two rimmed baking sheets with foil and lightly spray with cooking spray. Set aside.
- Place potato slices in a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper.
- Arrange potato slices in a single layer on foil-lined baking sheets. Bake for 15 minutes or until turning golden brown, and then flip over and cook an additional 15 minutes. Leave oven on.
- Top these potatoes with 1/3 portion of corned beef and 1/3 portion of cheese. Add two more layers, repeating the process, with remaining potatoes, beef and cheese.
- Place layered potatoes in a 450 F degree oven for about 5 minutes or until cheese bubbling and beef heated.
- Remove from oven, drizzle with dressing, and sprinkle with sauerkraut and green onions.
- Serve immediately.