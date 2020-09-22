Kiss The Cook: Bacon Maple Popcorn

Kiss The Cook

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ingredients:

1 bag Simply Pop Microwavable Popcorn

1 Tbsp. bacon drippings, melted

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1/4 cup butterscotch chips

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup slivered almonds

1/4 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Pop popcorn according to package directions.
  2. Carefully open bag and pour popcorn into a large bowl.
  3. Stir together bacon drippings and maple syrup; drizzle over popcorn and toss to coat. Spread popcorn on a large, wax paper-lined baking sheet.
  4. Melt chips, about 30 seconds each microwave, stirring until completely melted. Drizzle over popcorn.
  5. Scatter almonds over mixture. Set aside for chocolate chips and butterscotch to set up for about 1 hour or place in refrigerator for about 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar