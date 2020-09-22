Kiss The Cook: Bacon Maple Popcorn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) -- Here’s the recipe for Peanut Butter Dip that was featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.

Ingredients

· 1 (8oz) pkg cream cheese (or 4 oz cream cheese and ½ cup plain, fat free Greek yogurt)· 1 cup peanut butter· ½ cup honey· Up to 1/4 c milk· Sliced apples, apple chips or graham crackers