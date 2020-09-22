Kiss The Cook: Bacon Maple Popcorn

Ingredients:
1 bag Simply Pop Microwavable Popcorn
1 Tbsp. bacon drippings, melted
1 Tbsp. maple syrup
1/4 cup butterscotch chips
1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/4 cup slivered almonds
1/4 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Pop popcorn according to package directions.
- Carefully open bag and pour popcorn into a large bowl.
- Stir together bacon drippings and maple syrup; drizzle over popcorn and toss to coat. Spread popcorn on a large, wax paper-lined baking sheet.
- Melt chips, about 30 seconds each microwave, stirring until completely melted. Drizzle over popcorn.
- Scatter almonds over mixture. Set aside for chocolate chips and butterscotch to set up for about 1 hour or place in refrigerator for about 15 minutes. Serve immediately.